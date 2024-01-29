Kiawah Island to hold Special Election for Mayor and Council Member Seats on April 23rd

There will be a Special Town Council Election on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, SC 29455) for the following two Town Council seats:

Mayor to serve the remainder of Mayor John Labriola's term. This term would expire on November 4, 2025.

Council Member to serve the remainder of Council Member Brad Belt's term. This term would expire on November 4, 2025. Council Member Belt has announced his resignation from his Council Member seat, effective April 19, 2024. It is not a requirement for Council Members to resign to file for Mayor, but Council Member Belt decided to do so to consolidate the Mayor and Council Member seat in one election.

Candidacy filing for Mayor closed today at noon and below are the candidates for Mayor.

Candidacy Filing for Second Open Council Member Seat

Candidacy filing for the second open Council Member seat, to serve the remainder of Council Member Brad Belt's term, will open on Friday, Feb. 9 at noon and close on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at noon, due to the Board of Election's and Town of Kiawah Island's office closures on Monday, Feb. 19, for President’s Day.

Candidacy documents and details here

Election Details for April 23 Election

Any person wishing to vote in the April 23 election must register no later than Sunday, March 24, 2024. Voter registration by mail forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, March 25, 2024.

Visit the Charleston County Board of Elections' website here to register online to vote. You must have a SC driver's license to vote online.

You can also register by email, mail, or fax by completing the voter registration form and sending it to the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration at the mailing address below or visiting the physical location.

Visit In Person for Voter Registration:

4340 Corporate Road

Charleston, SC 29405

Mail Voter Registration Form To:

Post Office Box 71419

North Charleston, SC 29415

Additional Contact Information:

Email: voterregistration@ charlestoncounty.org

Phone: (843) 744-8683

Fax: (843) 974-6419

More election details including early voting, absentee voting, and more, click here