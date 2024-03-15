Kiawah Island to Host Candidate Forum on Thursday

A Special Election for the open Kiawah Island Mayor and Council Member seats will be held on April 23, 2024. Learn more about the candidates below and participate in the Upcoming Candidate Forum on Thursday, March 21st at 3 pm at the Sandcastle.

This is an in-person event, but a recording of the meeting will be available on the Town's YouTube channel. Learn more about the forum here.

You must be a registered voter in South Carolina to vote in this election. If you have not registered to vote in South Carolina, you must register no later than Sunday, March 24th, 2024. Voter registration by mail forms will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, March 25, 2024. Visit the Charleston County Board of Elections' website here to learn more.

For more election information, click here.

Mayor Candidates

Brad Belt - Read more about Brad here

Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder - Read more about Michael here

Council Member Candidates