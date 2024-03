The Town of Kiawah Island is advising residents and visitors to be cautious when traveling through standing water on several island roadways and leisure trails.

Due to rain this morning, there is currently standing water at Kiawah Island Parkway, Governor’s Drive, Trumper Creeper Lane, and Sea Marsh Drive. There is also some flooding on leisure trails.

Use caution through these areas and continue to monitor local stations for weather updates before you travel today.