Town of Kiawah Island Announces Operation Updates for Tomorrow

The Town of Kiawah Island today released the following winter storm update:

"Town Meeting Updates

Due to the expected storm, several Town meetings have been adjusted as follows:

Ways and Means Committee is rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Town Council is rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

Planning Commission is canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will be rescheduled at a later date.

**The Community Drop-in is expected to continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sandcastle.

Early Trash and Recycling Services Tomorrow at 6 a.m.

Due to the expected storm, Carolina Waste will begin to service the island earlier than normal, starting at 6 a.m. For those with regular Tuesday trash service, please have your trash cans curbside by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

If your Monday trash service (Jan. 8) week was not collected, click here for a listing of streets that will be serviced tomorrow. Please have your cans curbside by 6 a.m.

The following streets will be serviced ahead of schedule for this Wednesdays recycling, tomorrow, Jan. 9 (Please have all recycling ready by 6 a.m. on Tuesday):

Bass Creek Ln

Caroline Shores Ln

Club Cottage Ln

Fountain Grass Ln

Front Nine Ln

Helena Ct

High Dunes Ln

Marsh Cottage Ln

Ocean Marsh Rd

Ocean Oaks Ct

Ocean Course Dr

Osprey Cottage Ln

Otter Island Rd

Pete Dye Place

Sandfiddler Ct

Savanna Point

Sweetspire Ln

Victory Bay Ln

**If your street is not in this list, it will be serviced on the regular Wednesday recycling collection.

Additional Island Entity Closures

In addition to Town Hall closing tomorrow at noon and the community association closing the Sandcastle and Beachwalker Center offices tomorrow at noon, the following are additional updates on island entities:

Resort

As the Resort continues to monitor the progress of the severe weather forecast and its potential impacts on the island, Kiawah Island Golf Resort will open under the following modified operations:

Golf Courses

No tee times after 10 a.m.

Tennis

Closing at 2 p.m.

Night Heron Nature Center & Turtles' Nest Art Studio

Closed

Bike Operations

Closed

Villa Dining

All clubhouse dining outlets will be closed

The Nest will open at 7 a.m. with regular service until 2 p.m. Grocery and Grab-and-Go only after 2 p.m. until close.

As a reminder, The Sanctuary is currently closed for annual deep cleaning, with all operations suspended at this time. Please be on the alert for any necessary updates as the resort continues to monitor storm.

Freshfields Village

Any closures will be shared on the Freshfields website.

Harris Teeter is not expected to close at this time."