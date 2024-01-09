Town of Kiawah Island Provides Update on Today's Wind and Severe Storm Impacts

The Town of Kiawah Island today released the following winter storm update:

"Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the area this afternoon. This line of storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and possibly even an isolated tornado. According to the Charleston County Emergency Management Division's latest update, the primary time for severe thunderstorms is from noon to 8 p.m., with heavy rain beginning around 2 p.m. Coastal flooding is possible as the storms come through the area.

There is a high wind warning in effect starting at 10 a.m. today until 10 p.m. Surface winds will begin reaching 28 mph with wind gusts of 38 mph. Around 1 p.m., winds are expected to further increase to 36 mph with gusts of 49 mph. By 7 p.m., winds are expected to decrease to 29 mph with 43 mph gusts and further decrease by midnight.

There is a high surf advisory in effect today until 7 a.m. tomorrow. Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone, which will be dangerous for swimming and surfing.

Safety Reminders

Please stay indoors and off the roads this afternoon if possible. High winds could cause fallen trees and powerlines in the roadways and dangerous bridge conditions.

Please secure outdoor furniture and other materials ahead of the storm. If you see standing waters of unknown depths, please turn around and do not attempt to drive through it.

Local Weather Stations

Stay turned to your local weather stations for the latest weather updates before you travel.

Operational Updates

Town Updates

Town Hall will close today at noon. Due to the expected storm, several Town meetings have been adjusted as follows:

Ways and Means Committee is rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Updated Time: Town Council is rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Planning Commission is canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will be rescheduled at a later date.

**The Community Drop-in is expected to continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sandcastle.

KICA

Sandcastle and Beachwalker Center offices to close today at noon. ﻿

Freshfields Village

Any closures will be shared on the Freshfields website.

Harris Teeter is not expected to close at this time.

Updated The Station will close at 2 p.m. today, but the pumps will stay on.

Resort

Kiawah Island Golf Resort will open under the following modified operations:

Golf Courses

No tee times after 10 a.m.

Tennis

Closing at 2 p.m.

Night Heron Nature Center & Turtles' Nest Art Studio

Closed

Bike Operations

Closed

Villa Dining

All clubhouse dining outlets will be closed

Updated The Nest will open at 7 a.m. with regular service until 8 p.m. The kitchen will close at 2 p.m. with only Grocery and Grab-and-Go open after 2 p.m. until close.

As a reminder, The Sanctuary is currently closed for annual deep cleaning, with all operations suspended at this time. Please be on the alert for any necessary updates as the resort continues to monitor storm."