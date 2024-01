The Town of Kiawah Island provided the following reminder regarding overflow solid waste:

Residential overflow garbage, recycling, and cardboard can be taken to the large-capacity compactors at the Kestrel Court Recycling Center or Town Hall. Containers are material-specific, and signage is posted to help residents identify what containers to use.

It is a violation to leave trash bags, etc. outside of the trash bin at your residence. Violators will be fined.