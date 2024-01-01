KICA Board Releases Letter to Kiawah Partners Stating Expectations to Comply with Captain Sam’s Spit Conveyances, Outlined in the Development Agreement

The Town of Kiawah Island’s 2013 develop agreement between the town and master developer Kiawah Resort Associates, now known as Kiawah Partners, outlined planning and development for the remaining property holdings of the developer. The agreement recently expired on Dec. 4, 2023.

There were several areas in the Amended and Restated Development Agreement (ARDA) that benefit members through the community association. Many of these items, which ranged from common property conveyance to member representation, were completed in the 10 years since it was adopted.

