Lowcountry Goes Green! How Local Businesses & Volunteers Are Making Earth Day 2024 the Most Impactful Yet!

Every year, Earth Day reminds us how important it is to take care of our planet. In Charleston, South Carolina, people came together in the Lowcountry to celebrate Earth Day 2025 by helping the environment and connecting with nature. From planting herbs to cleaning up littered marshes, local groups and residents showed that every small effort counts.

Earth Day Theme 2025: “Our Power, Our Planet”

This year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” focuses on the idea that each of us has the power to make a positive impact. Different organizations around Charleston used this theme to guide their celebrations and encourage action. Whether it was through environmental festivals, educational events, or cleanup efforts, the community came out strong.

Sarah McDonald, the vice president of conservation at the South Carolina Aquarium, shared that Earth Day ties directly into the aquarium’s mission. “We think Earth Day should be every day,” she said. “Our goal is to connect people with water, wildlife, and wild places to promote a cleaner, healthier environment.”

Plant With a Purpose Festival at Ashley Hall School

One of the highlights was the “Plant With a Purpose” festival at Ashley Hall School. This event invited students and families to explore eco-friendly products and connect with local, environmentally conscious businesses. Female-owned Sea Island Savory Herbs took part in the festival, bringing herbs, plants, and handmade pottery for visitors to enjoy.

Ella Cowen, one of the owners of Sea Island Savory Herbs, encouraged young people, especially girls, to follow their passions. “We weren’t businesspeople when we started,” she said. “But we loved plants, and that helped us build something—even through hurricanes and snowstorms.”

Community Cleanup at Gadsden Creek

In another part of the city, volunteers joined forces to clean up Gadsden Creek, a saltwater marsh that plays a key role in Charleston’s ecosystem. Around 100 people, including groups like the South Carolina Environmental Law Project and Friends of Gadsden Creek, helped remove trash and litter from the streets and marsh area.

McDonald explained that flooding and litter are closely connected. “When the streets flood, litter gets washed into the marsh and ends up in the Ashley River. This not only harms wildlife but also impacts our health,” she said.

Even though there hasn’t been heavy rain recently, Gadsden Creek still floods, pulling trash into important waterways. This cleanup helps reduce pollution and raise awareness about the need for better waste management and flood prevention.

A Community Effort to Protect the Planet

Whether it was through planting, teaching kids about sustainability, or cleaning up litter, Charleston residents showed their commitment to the planet. Earth Day may be one day on the calendar, but for many in the Lowcountry, protecting the environment is something they focus on all year round.

These community-driven events highlight the strength of working together. They also show how individuals—no matter their age—can make a big difference by taking small steps like planting a garden, picking up trash, or shopping for eco-friendly products.

SOURCE