The Town of Kiawah Island will be contracting annual mulch application on Kiawah Island Parkway and Beachwalker Drive on Thursday, March 14th and Friday, March 15th from morning to afternoon each day.

There will be flaggers assisting with traffic at the site as the truck distributes the mulch. Residents and visitors are asked to allow for additional travel time if you will be driving through the area.

This work is weather dependent.