The Red Knots have arrived on Kiawah Island and the town's Shorebird Stewards are already at work. As you walk on the beach, you may see the Shorebird Stewards utilizing detour signs near foraging Red Knots.

This is an effort to gently guide beachgoers away from the birds so they are not disturbed while they fuel up for their epic journey to the arctic. If you see these signs, please avoid walking or biking through these areas.