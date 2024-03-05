New Study: South Carolina No. 21 Best State to Retire on a Budget

A new study found South Carolina is the No. 21 best state to retire on a budget in 2024. Seniorly today released a study on the Best States to Retire on a Budget in 2024 using the most recent data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A wide range of financial factors were analyzed in all 50 states and D.C. including housing, electricity, gas, groceries, taxes, social security payment, inflation, and Medicare spending.

Key Findings:

South Carolina: No. 3 for home ownership (84.2%), No. 4 for annual growth in home values (19.3%), No. 18 for inflation ($863 per month), No. 19 for gas ($2.94 per gallon), and No. 29 for rent ($1,800).

10 Best States: Iowa, New Mexico, Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Idaho, Michigan, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Iowa, New Mexico, Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Idaho, Michigan, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and Utah. 10 Worst States: California, New York, Massachusetts, D.C., Connecticut, New Jersey, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Maryland.

You can see the full report here.