Nighttime Lane Closures on River Road Announced

Crews will be paving River Road from Main Road to Maybank Highway beginning Sunday, March 24th from 7 pm to 6 am. This work is being done to repave and enhance safety on River Road. It includes putting down reflective markings that will shine brighter at night and in wet conditions.

Crews will also be installing rumble strips to alert drivers who get too close to the edge of the pavement. Work will continue Sunday through Friday for the next few weeks.

Details:

There will be intermittent lane closures.

Work will be completed from 7 pm to 6 am

Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving through the construction area.

All work is weather dependent.

﻿For more information, please call Charleston County Public Works at 843-202-7600 or email roads@charlestoncounty. org.