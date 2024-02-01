Official Special Election Results for Kiawah Island Council Member Seat

The below information summarizes the Kiawah Island Special Election’s official results, including absentee and early voting ballots, certified by the Charleston County Board of Elections. There was a total of 765 votes, with one write-in. Read the full results here

Town Council Member Totals:

Alex Fernandez - 273

Madeleine Kaye - 491

Swearing-in Ceremony: The newly elected Council Member will be sworn in on Monday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at Town Hall in Council Chambers by Honorable Judge Sanford K. Ain.