Pledge or Re-pledge to the Bobcat Guardian Program

Due to the Town of Kiawah Island’s recent research findings showing an increase in second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide (SGA) use, the Town is asking all residents, businesses, regimes, and island entities to pledge or repledge as Bobcat Guardians to commit to not using any SGAs on Kiawah Island.

Businesses, residents, regimes, and island entities interested in pledging or re-pledging for the Bobcat Guardian Program must do so by August 1, 2024, to be added to the pledge list. Those who have pledged since June 1, 2024, do not need to pledge again. The updated Bobcat Guardian list will be provided to the community in August.

Pledge forms and additional information are available here.