Recap for Kiawah's January Community Drop-in Meeting

The January Community Drop-in event was held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and offered community members an opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Pro-Tempore Michael Heidingsfelder and Council Member Brad Belt. Several community concerns were discussed and addressed, which included:

Homeowner insurance concerns

New requirements to receive the Certificate of Occupancy for new homeowners

Volunteer guideline updates

Comprehensive Plan status and outlook

Creating built-out scenarios to better understand traffic impact on island roads

KICA amenities in short supply

EMS services on the island

Further insights and feedback regarding these questions and comments from community members will be provided at the next Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island).

Next Community Drop-in Meeting in February

The next Community Drop-in Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sandcastle. Please introduce yourself to the KICA staff at the front desk so they can sign you in.

Council Member Brad Belt will be available to every community member and stakeholder to drop in during the times listed above to allow any community member to:

Ask questions

Explain concerns

Provide any recommendations

Voice any criticism or areas of opportunity for improvement

This drop-in is an informal, more conversational meeting without an explicit agenda or presentation planned. There is no need to come on time; interested parties can drop in when available. There will be no live streaming or recording of this meeting, but Council will provide a brief summary of the conversations for all community members the following week.

For those who are unable to attend, the Town invites the community to email Brad Belt at bbelt@kiawahisland.org with your questions or comments.