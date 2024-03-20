Recycling Collection to Take Place Tomorrow for Select Areas

Recycling collection on Kiawah Island will take place tomorrow, March 21st for the following areas:

  • 1 to 195 Governors Dr.
  • Blue Heron Pond Rd.
  • Bull Thistle Ln.
  • Cedar Waxing Ct.
  • Chinaberry Ln.
  • Eagle Point Rd.
  • Goldenrod Ct.
  • Grey Fox Den Ct.
  • Grey Widgeon Ln.
  • Marsh Edge
  • Marsh Elder Ct.
  • Marsh Island Dr.
  • Moon Tide Ln.
  • Oyster Shell Rd.
  • Red Cedar Ln.
  • Sawgrass Ln.
  • Spartina Ct.
  • Sweetgrass Ln.
  • Sweetgum Ln.
  • Terrapin Ln.
  • Trumpet Creeper Ln.
  • Wax Myrtle Ct.

If you continue to experience service issues, please call the Town at 843-768-9166 or email jstaradumsky@kiawahisland.org, and provide the Town with your address. 