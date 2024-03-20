Recycling Collection to Take Place Tomorrow for Select Areas

Recycling collection on Kiawah Island will take place tomorrow, March 21st for the following areas:

1 to 195 Governors Dr.

Blue Heron Pond Rd.

Bull Thistle Ln.

Cedar Waxing Ct.

Chinaberry Ln.

Eagle Point Rd.

Goldenrod Ct.

Grey Fox Den Ct.

Grey Widgeon Ln.

Marsh Edge

Marsh Elder Ct.

Marsh Island Dr.

Moon Tide Ln.

Oyster Shell Rd.

Red Cedar Ln.

Sawgrass Ln.

Spartina Ct.

Sweetgrass Ln.

Sweetgum Ln.

Terrapin Ln.

Trumpet Creeper Ln.

Wax Myrtle Ct.

If you continue to experience service issues, please call the Town at 843-768-9166 or email jstaradumsky@kiawahisland.org, and provide the Town with your address.