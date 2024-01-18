Recycling Collection Will Take Place Today, Jan. 18 for Select Areas

Recycling collection will take place today, Jan. 18 for the following areas:

Airy Hall Rd.

Blue Heron Pond Rd.

Broomsedge Ln.

Bull Thistle Ln.

Burroughs Hall

Cedar Waxing Ct.

Chinaberry Ln.

Clay Hall

Cotton Hall

Cord Grass Ct.

Dungannon Hall

Friendfield Hall

Goldenrod Ct.

Grey Fox Den Ct.

Grey Widgeon Ln.

Marsh Edge Ln.

Marsh Elder Ct.

Marsh Hawk Ln.

Marsh Island Dr.

Moon Tide Ln.

Needlerush Rd.

Old Dock Rd.

Oyster Shell Rd.

Persimmon Ct.

Red Cedar Ln.

Ruddy Turnstone

Salt Meadow Cove

Saltgrass Ct.

Sawgrass Ln.

Sea Marsh Dr.

Sea Myrtle Ct.

Sparrow Hawk Rd.

Spartina Ct.

Summer Tanager

Sweet Gum Ln.

Sweetgrass Ln.

Terrapin Island Ln.

Trumpet Creeper Ln.

Woodcock Ct.

If you need to drop off recycling items prior to tomorrow, visit the Kestrel Court drop off center or the back parking lot of the Municipal Center.

For any questions or concerns, please give the Town a call at (843) 768-9166.