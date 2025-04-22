“Shake, Sip & Savor: Charleston Cocktail Week Returns With Can’t-Miss Experiences—Passes Going Fast!”

Every spring, Charleston turns into a paradise for cocktail lovers. This year is no different. Charleston Cocktail Week is back, and it kicked off on Monday. The event runs until April 27 and gives people a chance to enjoy great deals on drinks and food at some of the city’s best bars and restaurants.

What Is Charleston Cocktail Week?

Charleston Cocktail Week is a yearly event where bars and restaurants around Charleston offer discounts on their signature cocktails. It brings together locals and tourists who want to taste the city’s unique drink creations without paying full price.

Where Can You Enjoy These Deals?

Over 35 places in and around Charleston are taking part this year. These include restaurants and bars in Charleston, James Island, North Charleston, Johns Island, and Daniel Island. Some of the popular spots participating are Lost Isle, LoLa, Hyman’s, Ritual, Oak Steakhouse, Bourbon N’ Bubbles, and The Kingstide.

What Do You Get With a Pass?

If you buy a pass, you can visit any of the participating places and show your pass to get discounts on their special cocktails. Some places are also offering small food items like appetizers or entrée pairings at lower prices. It’s a great way to try new drinks and food without spending a lot.

How to Join the Fun?

It’s easy to join Charleston Cocktail Week. Just get a pass online and head to any of the venues taking part. More bars and restaurants are expected to be added to the list soon, so keep an eye out for updates.

Event Dates and Details

Charleston Cocktail Week started on Monday and will run until April 27. This gives you plenty of time to explore different places, try new cocktails, and enjoy some good food while you’re at it.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

This event is perfect if you enjoy trying new drinks or simply want to explore Charleston’s food and beverage scene. With so many places taking part, there’s something for everyone—whether you like fruity cocktails, spicy blends, or classic drinks. Plus, you’ll be supporting local businesses while having a fun time.

Charleston Cocktail Week is a great chance to enjoy discounted drinks and tasty food across the city. With your pass, you can visit several well-known restaurants and bars, enjoy their signature cocktails, and even pair them with appetizers. The event runs until April 27, so there’s still time to join in. Whether you’re a local or visiting Charleston, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

SOURCE