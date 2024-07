On Friday, Aug. 2, Kiawah Island Town Council will hold a Special Call Town Council meeting to discuss mediation regarding zoning matters. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island).

Town Council will enter into an executive session to receive legal advice on pending litigation.

Click here to access the meeting agenda. The meeting will be livestreamed and accessible on the Town’s YouTube channel.