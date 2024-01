The Special Election for the Kiawah Island Mayor Seat (originally scheduled for April 2) is rescheduled to Tuesday, April 23 and the election for the Council Member seat will take place on the same date.

Candidacy filing for the Mayor seat will still end on Monday, Jan. 29 at noon. Candidacy filing for the Council Member seat will be open on Friday, Feb. 9 at noon and closed on Friday, Feb. 20 at noon.

Additional election details here