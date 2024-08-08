Storm Clean Up Continues on Kiawah Island

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, during the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 8. Kiawah Island began to see impacts of the storm throughout this week with periods of heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and a tornado. Significant rainfall occurred throughout the island, totaling approximately 10 inches in various areas. This caused some flooded roadways and there is still standing water on various roadways and leisure trails.

No vehicle rescues on the island were needed during the storm and many residents heeded local officials’ direction to stay home and off the roadways until conditions were safe.

The National Weather Service confirmed today that a Category EF-0 tornado, associated with an outer rain band of Tropical Storm Debby, moved onshore around Surfsong Road on Kiawah Island on Monday, Aug. 5. No significant damage was detected at the point it came onshore. The tornado moved rapidly northwestward through the center of Turtle Point Golf course and snapped some trees and limbs on Doral Open Road. The tornado continued northward toward Governors Drive, where it snapped and uprooted some trees. The tornado then moved northwest, and dissipated over the marsh region between Governors Drive and Rhetts Bluff Road. There were also tornadoes confirmed throughout the state in Edisto Beach, Lady’s Island, and Moncks Corner.

The Town and KICA are continuing damage assessment and clean up today. Residents are reminded to drive cautiously throughout the island and that leisure trails may still have some standing water. There may be additional flooded roadways throughout the county. Never drive through waters of unknown depths or around barricades. Continue to stay vigilant on the island as alligators and other wildlife may have been displaced by the storm and could be in atypical areas of the island.

The Town commends the joint efforts of all island security and emergency response entities, as well as the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, St. John’s Fire District, and Beach Patrol for working collaboratively to coordinate operations and manage emergency response and communications during the storm. Also, throughout the storm, the National Weather Service, the state, and the county provided vital information, which kept residents updated and safe.

As hurricane season continues, residents are encouraged to assess their emergency plan and restock their emergency kits for any future weather events. Visit FEMA's preparedness website for additional preparedness information.

Island Operational Updates

Below are the current operating statuses:

Town of Kiawah Island

There will be no solid waste collection today, Aug. 8. Trident will only collect Tuesday's pickup tomorrow, Aug. 9. All other collections, including Friday's regular Two Times a Week Backdoor service, will resume normal operations next week.

The Town Hall Building will be open on Friday and will resume normal operations.

Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA)

Gate access for commercial services will reopen on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 a.m. Exceptions include emergency repair services, with pre-authorization from KICA Security. Property managers will be permitted access beginning on Thursday at noon. For emergency repair authorization, contact securitysup@kica.us to gain authorization and provide the service provider's name, date and time of arrival, and reason for service.

The Sandcastle's gym only will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m. Pools and grills will reopen on Saturday.

KICA's Beachwalker Center will reopen on Friday at 9 a.m.

Beachwalker County Park

The county park is closed today, but will resume normal operations on Friday. For the latest operational updates, please visit their website here.

Kiawah Conservancy

Homeowners near a Kiawah Conservancy preserved property who have observed fallen trees or limbs posing a threat to their property should contact Land Preservation Specialist Collie Farah via email at collie@kiawahconservancy.org or phone at 843-998-0635. The list of preserved properties can be found here.

Freshfields Village

Any closures will be shared on the Freshfields' website. Harris Teeter and The Station are open.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

For the latest operational updates, please visit their website here.

The Town will continue to provide updates to the community and coordinate with island entities as the storm progresses.

Emergency Notifications

The Town of Kiawah Island leads communications in an emergency situation. Be sure to get the latest updates from the town by registering for CodeRED and emergency email notifications.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local weather stations for updated forecasts and information.