There will be storm drain cleaning on Kiawah Island Parkway on Friday, July 19, starting at 8 a.m. and finishing late afternoon on the leisure trail between Freshfields Village and the Andell West entrance in the morning; then switch over to the outbound side of the parkway in the afternoon.

Alternate traffic patterns will be in place and personnel will redirect those on the leisure trail. Motorists should drive cautiously through the area and plan ahead for delays. You can read more here.