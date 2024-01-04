Tap Into Your Power: Crafting Goals to Make 2024 Your Best Year

Pascarella

Like many of you, I have spent the first few days of 2024 in a sea of people hustling about fueled by the promise of their New Year's resolutions. There is a palpable shift in the air heightened by a sense of motivation, optimism, and determination, as individuals embark on their annual aspirations. From our social media FYP to the local news, we are inundated with reminders that the start of a new year is a symbolic fresh beginning. Who wouldn't want to leap at an opportunity to leave behind the challenges and setbacks of the previous year and start anew with a clean slate?

I too, was a loyal consumer of the "New Year, New You" mindset and failed miserably year after year to see any of my goals past Valentine's Day. I fell victim to setting overly ambitious or unrealistic goals, inevitably setting myself up for failure. I undervalued the influence of external factors, such as support from friends or family, and how an unsupportive environment or peer pressure can impact resolution success or hinder progress.

Then everything changed in 2022. I developed a keen skillset to practice mindfulness and stay present and focused on my future self. This mindset shift significantly prevented distraction and promoted a deeper understanding of my thoughts and behaviors. I spent the winter tuning inward and focusing on what I envisioned for change. By spring, I was ready to begin executing my intentions. Personally, I love to set March (versus January) as the time to initiate change. Intuitively, spring is a time of growth and expansion in the natural world. This alignment with the growth cycle can more organically inspire people to set goals, pursue personal development, and cultivate positive changes in their lives. Throughout 2023, I experienced a manifestation of my vision board and felt deeply connected with the intrinsic motivations behind my goals. I ended 2023, for the very first time in my life, with sustainable and positive changes.

Here's my step-by-step guide to help you set realistic and achievable goals for 2024:

Reflect on Your Values:

Consider your core values and what truly matters to you.

Identify areas of your life that align with your values and where you want to see improvement.

Categorize Your Goals:

Divide your life into key categories such as personal development, career, relationships, health, and finances.

This categorization will help you create a balanced set of goals.

Be Specific:

Make your goals specific and clear. Instead of a vague goal like "lose weight," specify how much weight you want to lose and in what timeframe.

Set Measurable Objectives:

Make sure your goals are measurable so that you can track your progress. Define criteria for success, such as specific numbers or achievements.

Ensure Attainability:

Assess whether your goals are realistic and attainable within the given timeframe. Consider your current circumstances, resources, and limitations.

Relevance to Your Life:

Ensure that your goals are relevant to your overall life plan and values. Goals that align with your aspirations are more likely to motivate you.

Time-Bound Targets:

Set clear deadlines for your goals. Establishing a timeframe creates a sense of urgency and helps you stay focused.

Break Down Larger Goals:

If you have significant long-term goals, break them down into smaller, more manageable tasks or milestones. This makes the process less overwhelming.

Prioritize Your Goals:

Identify the most important goals that will have the greatest impact on your life. Focus on these priorities to avoid spreading yourself too thin.

Create an Action Plan:

Break each goal into actionable steps. Outline the specific actions you need to take to move towards your objectives.

Stay Flexible:

Life is dynamic, and unexpected events may occur. Be open to adjusting your goals and plans as needed. Flexibility is key to adapting to changing circumstances.

Monitor and Evaluate:

Regularly assess your progress. If you notice that a goal is not realistic or needs adjustment, be willing to modify it.

Celebrate Achievements:

Acknowledge and celebrate your successes, no matter how small. Positive reinforcement can motivate you to continue working towards your goals.

Seek Support:

Share your goals with friends, family, or a mentor who can provide encouragement and accountability.

Remember, setting achievable goals is a gradual process. Be patient with yourself, and celebrate the journey as much as the destination. Adjustments and learning experiences are natural parts of the goal-setting process.

Parting Ponderings...You cannot guilt or shame yourself into change- honor yourself with unconditional love for the ultimate evolution.

Thank you, dear readers, for investing your time in my column. Your insights are invaluable—please share your thoughts and feedback to help me continually improve and tailor future content to meet your expectations. e: stephanie@washwithwaterfamily. com

ABOUT :

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals, athletes, and corporations. As a seasoned health and wellness practitioner trained under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.