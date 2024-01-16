"Ted Lasso" Star Sports Charleston Bowtie at The Emmys

Credit: @brackish on Instagram

Many celebrities hit the red carpet for Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, but just one had a little piece of Charleston with them. Emmy Nominee and Ted Lasso star, Brendan Hunt (pictured with co-star Jason Sudeikis) sported the Ferrelle Bow Tie made by Brackish, an accessories brand that is based in the Holy City.

Hunt isn't the first big name to rock the local brand. Brackish has also seen their products on Bill Murray, Blake Lively, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cam Newton, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, Matthew Macfadyen, and many more.

You can learn more about Brackish here.