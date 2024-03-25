The Longevity Club Announces Second Location Coming Soon to Kiawah Island

The Longevity Club founder and owner Jennie Brooks today announced a second location of her popular downtown Charleston fitness and wellness club will open on Kiawah Island in 2024. Located in the shops at Freshfields Village, the newest location will cater to Kiawah, Seabrook, and Johns Island communities and their visitors.

With a planned summer 2024 opening, the 1600-square foot location will offer two studio spaces, one for reformer/tower classes and the other for private and semi-private sessions on a variety of apparatus to include reformers, trap table, chair, and barrels. Classes will accommodate up to 6 participants and will be taught by Balanced Body certified instructors, who are trained by Brooks.

“Expanding Longevity has always been part of my vision and I have kept my eye on the Kiawah area for years," Brooks said. "With so much development happening on Johns Island and more residents making Kiawah and Seabrook islands their permanent home, the timing seemed right to move forward.”

The original Longevity Club, located at 163 Rutledge Avenue, offers regular socials and workshops to its close-knit members. Brooks and her team plan to bring the same sense of community to Longevity Club Kiawah.

For current membership pricing information and opening updates, visit TheLongevityClub.com and follow the team on Instagram, and YouTube.