This Week's Special Solid Waste Collections on Kiawah Island

The Town of Kiawah Island is offering several solid waste collections this week to include Household Hazardous Waste Collection (details below), Shred Day, and Brown Trash Collection.

Cross contamination continues to be a concern in the state, as well as Kiawah Island. When items are improperly disposed of, this can cause harm to the environment, humans, and the solid waste facilities. The Town encourages you to take advantage of these upcoming collections as you dispose of your household items.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

If you have old cleaners, batteries, or other household hazardous items, participate in the Town's new quarterly collection on Thursday, June 6th, 9 am to noon at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway). On the collection day, park your vehicle in the front parking lot of Town Hall and take your items over to the collection area. If you need assistance with your items, let an attendant know.

Items will be separated based on item type. Acceptable items and upcoming quarterly collection dates are listed here.

This event is for Kiawah Island property owners and renters only.