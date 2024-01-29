Details on Tuesday's Special Election for Vacant Kiawah Island Council Seat

Tomorrow, Jan. 30, there will be a Special Town Council Election to elect a Council Member to serve the remainder of former Council Member John Moffitt's term. The term of this council seat will expire in November 2025.

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Special Town Council Election for the Town of Kiawah Island tomorrow, Jan. 30 at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island). The polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

**You must be a registered voter in the state of South Carolina to vote in this election. This election is separate from KICA's Board of Directors Election.

Provisional Ballot Hearing

A hearing will be held to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election by the County Board of Canvassers at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024. This hearing will take place at the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office. Unofficial results from the election will be announced once the Town receives them tomorrow night and official results will be announced upon certification from the Charleston County Board of Elections, likely on Thursday.