Town Hall Early Closure Tomorrow and Updated Storm Impacts

The Town of Kiawah Island today released the following winter storm update:

"Due to the expected storm, both the Ways and Means Committee meeting and Town Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be rescheduled; the new time and date will be determined at a later date. Town Hall will close at noon tomorrow, Dec. 9. The community association will close the Sandcastle and Beachwalker Center offices tomorrow at noon.

Severe Storm and High Wind Threat

There is a severe storm watch in effect tomorrow, as well as a wind advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 30 to 40 mph winds and wind gusts up to 75 mph. The greatest threat from high winds is expected from noon to 6 p.m. High winds could damage trees and powerlines and result in scattered power outages. High winds are dangerous on bridges and it is best to avoid these areas if possible. The worst storm conditions are expected between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Isolated tornadoes are possible. .

Gail force winds are anticipated tomorrow from noon to midnight. Strong winds will cause hazardous marine conditions and dangerous seas as high as 10 to 17 feet are possible.

Flooding Threat

Coastal flooding is expected tomorrow morning with the high tide of about 7.7 feet around 6 a.m. There is some risk for major coastal flooding along Charleston County coasts.

High Surf Threat

High surf is expected into Wednesday morning with large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet are possible.

Safety Reminders

Consider gathering your emergency kit, such as additional bottled water, food supplies, and flashlights ahead of the storm, in case the power goes out.

Please secure outdoor furniture and other materials ahead of the storm. It is advised to stay home and avoid commuting, if possible, during the storm. If you see standing waters of unknown depths, please turn around and do not attempt to drive through it.

Power Outage Info

View Berkeley Electric's website to view a map of power outages or to report an outage.

Local Station

Stay turned to your local weather stations for the latest weather updates before you travel.