Public electric vehicle charging stations are open daily at the Kiawah Island Town Hall Building in the back parking lot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No vehicles should be left at the charging station parking spots outside of these usage hours. There will be a 90-day trial with complimentary charging at no cost. After this trial has concluded, Town Council will establish an industry-standard charge, based on the data collected from the trial.

