Town of Kiawah Island Provides Second Update on Tropical Storm Debby

The Town of Kiawah Island is actively monitoring Tropical Depression Four, which will likely strengthen to Tropical Storm Debby as it tracks northwards towards Florida. While there continues to be considerable uncertainty regarding the strength and track of this system, it is likely that tropical storm force winds will spread across coastal counties in southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, beginning as early as Sunday night.

Thunderstorms are expected to impact Charleston County beginning on Sunday and will continue into next week with wind gusts up to 58 mph or stronger. Significant rainfall is expected to occur on Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 12 inches, with up to 18 inches possible. Flash flooding is possible. Remember to never drive through waters of unknown depths and to stay off the roads during the storm if possible.

There is currently a high rip current risk today, Aug. 3 until 8 p.m. Please be cautious in the ocean during the heightened risk. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Island Preparations

Due to the expected storm impacts, below are the latest preparations in Kiawah Island. For updated changes in operations as the storm progresses, visit each agencies' website:

Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA)

On Friday, Aug. 2, KICA closed all drainage basins to high tides, to preserve capacity for rainfall. This morning, KICA began draining all drainage basins.

Freshfields Village

Any closures will be shared on the Freshfields' website. Harris Teeter is not expected to close.

St. John's Fire Department

The St. John’s Fire Department has a high-water vehicle on-hand and stands ready to assist as needed. The department will respond to all calls as safely as possible to do so and based on the volume of calls, may need to triage and prioritize calls.

The Town will continue to provide updates to the community and coordinate with island entities as the storm progresses.

Begin Preparations

Residents and property owners are advised to monitor local media over this weekend through next week, review their hurricane plans, and ensure their emergency kit is ready and packed if needed. A list of emergency kit items can be found here.

Emergency Notifications

The Town of Kiawah Island leads communications in an emergency situation. Be sure to get the latest updates from the town by registering for CodeRED and emergency email notifications.

Hurricane Guides

