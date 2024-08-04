Town of Kiawah Provides Sunday Update on Tropical Storm Debby

Stay Home and Off Roadways During the Storm

In response to the escalating threat from Tropical Storm Debby, today, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency and asks South Carolinians to monitor local forecasts and begin taking proper precautions.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall near the Big Bend of Florida tomorrow, Aug. 5. The intensity and track of the storm from mid to late next week are still uncertain; the major concern locally is that the storm will stall nearby during that time, resulting in extended periods of heavy rain and severe flooding.

Significant Rainfall: In Charleston County, there is a significant risk for historic rainfall totals, which has now increased to 10 to 20 inches, with localized amounts up to 30 inches. Rain is expected to begin tonight, Aug. 4 and continue into Thursday, Aug. 8. The rainfall expected from this storm could be equal to or worse than the 1000-year flood that occurred locally in 2015.

Flooded Roadways: Flash flooding could impact roads and property. It will be very dangerous to drive during the storm; motorists should never drive through flooded roadways, as the condition of the road underneath will be unknown. As low as six inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger vehicles causing loss of control and stalling. Driving through flooded waters not only places the driver's and passengers' lives at risk, but also the first responder personnel lives. Also, insurance companies will likely not cover vehicles that purposely drive through flooded waters. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the roads during the storm and anticipate road closures due to flooding.

High Winds and Storm Surge: There is also a potential for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge and tropical storm wind. Consider bringing lawn furniture or other outdoor items indoors and secured. Isolated to scattered power outages and downed trees are possible. Continue to monitor local weather stations for updates.

Island Preparations

Due to the expected storm impacts, below are the latest preparations and operational updates in Kiawah Island. For updated changes in operations as the storm progresses, visit each agencies' website:

Town of Kiawah Island

As of now, Monday residential household trash collection will continue as normal tomorrow, Aug. 5. Other solid waste collection through the week will be reassessed based on the latest forecast. Tomorrow morning, beach trash receptables will be collected and removed from the beach.

The Town Hall Building will be closed with essential personnel on-site and non-essential personnel working remotely. To contact Town staff, residents can call the Town's main line at 843-768-9166.

Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA)

KICA will close the island to commercial gate access (with exception to emergency repair services) on Tuesday and anticipate to remain closed through Thursday. Emergency repair services will be permitted, but must be authorized by KICA Security.

Those in need of an emergency repair service during this commercial access closure should contact KICA Security (securitysup@kica.us) and provide the service provider's name, date, and time of arrival, and reason for the service.

The Sandcastle and KICA offices at Beachwalker Center plan to close on Monday at noon, and remain closed through Thursday, weather dependent.

KICA has lowered pond levels to increase stormwater storage capacity and drainage gates have been closed to incoming tides.

Freshfields Village

Any closures will be shared on the Freshfields' website. Harris Teeter is not expected to close.

St. John's Fire Department

The St. John’s Fire Department has a high-water vehicle on-hand and stands ready to assist as needed. The department also requested additional high water resources from the county. The department will respond to all calls as safely as possible to do so and based on the volume of calls, may need to triage and prioritize calls.

The Town will continue to provide updates to the community and coordinate with island entities as the storm progresses.

Begin Preparations

Residents and property owners are advised to monitor local media next week, review their hurricane plans, and ensure their emergency kit is ready and packed if needed. A list of emergency kit items can be found here. Plan to have a few days worth of food and water for each family member, as conditions could be dangerous to drive through as the storm progresses.

Emergency Notifications

The Town of Kiawah Island leads communications in an emergency situation. Be sure to get the latest updates from the town by registering for CodeRED and emergency email notifications.

