On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kiawah Island Town Council approved issuance of a demand letter to the developer, Kiawah Partners, as it relates to the 2013 Amended and Restated Development Agreement and Captain Sam’s Spit, specifically Section 16F, paragraphs 8 and 9, and reiterating the Town’s rights pertaining to Section 33.

On Monday, January 8th, Town Council submitted the demand letter. The demand letter is available for viewing here.