Unofficial Special Election Results for Kiawah Island Council Member Seat

The January 30th Special Election unofficial voting results for Kiawah Island, which does not include absentee or early votes, are listed below. Charleston County received 64 absentee ballots total.

Town Council Member Totals:

Alex Fernandez - 242

Madeleine Kaye - 427

There was a total of 670 votes with one write-in.

The Town will release the official results upon certification from the Charleston County Board of Elections. Numbers may change from the unofficial report to the official report.