Vote Next Tuesday in the Special Election for Kiawah Town Council Member Seat

The Special Election for the open KIawah Island Town Council Member seat will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island). The polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Candidates are Alex Fernandez and Madeleine Kaye. You can learn more about them by watching their candidacy videos or reading their bios here.

Early voting for this election ends today, Jan. 26. If you would like to vote early, you can visit the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters (4340 Corporate Road, North Charleston, SC 29405) from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

**You must be a South Carolina registered voter to participate in this election.

A provisional ballot hearing will be held to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election by the County Board of Canvassers at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. This hearing will take place at the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office at 4340 Corporate Road, North Charleston, SC 29405.