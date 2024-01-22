Website: SC Among Top 10 States for Retirement

A website that provides retirement resources says Charleston is one of the best cities for retirement in the United States. Retirement Living ranked the best and worst states for retirement in a new report by utilizing a mix of cost-of-living and quality-of-life metrics. According to their research, South Carolina ranked as the tenth best state for retirement, scoring well with factors like good weather, low taxes and low cost of living.

Here's the top ten:

#1 - New Hampshire

#2 - Maine

#3 - Iowa

#4 - Idaho

#5 - Mississippi

#6 - Delaware

#7 - Pennsylvania

#8 - Florida

#9 - Vermont

#10 - South Carolina

To identify the best and worst states for retirement, the website analyzed 13 metrics across three categories: cost of living, quality of life, and healthcare. They relied on government data sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and FBI, surveyed 1,075 people aged 55 and older across the U.S., as well as Retirement Living's internal reviews.

Check out the full report for more details.