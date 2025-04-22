Why Everyone’s Racing to Charleston—2025 Open Shatters Sales Records & Becomes MUST-SEE Event!”

The 2025 Credit One Charleston Open was a massive success, breaking records and attracting tennis fans from across the globe. Held from March 29 to April 6, this women’s-only tennis event saw its highest ticket sales ever, showing just how much the sport has grown in popularity.

Biggest Women’s Tennis Event in North America

The Credit One Charleston Open is the largest women-only tennis tournament in North America, and this year’s edition truly lived up to its name. More than 89,000 tickets were sold—25% more than the previous year—making it the highest-attended tournament in its history.

Fans Came From All Over

For the first time ever, the tournament welcomed fans from all 50 U.S. states, along with D.C., Puerto Rico, and even 11 different countries. Despite losing one full day due to weather or other issues, the turnout was still record-breaking.

What Drove the Huge Interest?

According to tournament director Bob Moran, several things helped boost excitement. The strong performance of U.S. women tennis players on the world stage played a big role. Also, media coverage, upgraded food and drink options, and better ticket packages—including premium seating—got more people interested in attending the event.

Most Tickets Sold Before the Event

About 85% of the tickets were sold before the tournament even began. The rest were bought by fans who walked in on the day of the matches. These last-minute sales also did very well, showing that many people were excited to be part of the action.

Big Boost in Revenue

It wasn’t just about ticket sales. The event also saw strong earnings from food, drinks, merchandise, and sponsorships. Every part of the event contributed to its above-average revenue growth this year.

Why This Tournament Matters

The Credit One Charleston Open isn’t just a sports event—it’s also a sign of how women’s tennis is growing. With so many fans turning up and spending money, it shows that interest in women’s sports is on the rise. This kind of success helps build even more support for female athletes in the future.

The 2025 Credit One Charleston Open broke several records, with over 89,000 fans attending and people coming from all over the U.S. and beyond. Ticket sales, food, merchandise, and overall excitement hit new highs, showing how popular women’s tennis has become. With more upgrades and a great fan experience, this tournament is clearly one of the most loved events in the tennis calendar.

