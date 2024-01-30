Anita Huggins Intends to Accept Contract to Become New CCSD Superintendent

Anita Huggins, the acting superintendent of the Charleston County School District (CCSD), today announced that she intends to accept the position of the district's next superintendent.

You can read her full statement below:

"As most of you can imagine, this week has been a difficult time for my family and me. Since last Monday night when the Board of Trustees voted 5-4 to offer me a Superintendent’s contract, I have been at the center of a controversy that I neither wanted nor expected.

I am not naive to the gravity of the public and Board’s discussion surrounding my appointment. In fact, quite the opposite is true; I take very seriously the community conversation about racism and the wider discussion about how our system can perpetuate distrust.

Despite the Board majority’s vote, I have received both offers of support, urging me to sign on for a three-year commitment, and recommendations that I decline the position. Throughout the week, I’ve also been given suggestions about who to hire and how I should carry out our work. While I have always valued input and diverse perspectives, I’ve learned that complex problems rarely have simple solutions and that if we are to bring about improved outcomes for all students, we must confront issues that have been historically divisive and complex.

Sadly, the turmoil of this week has resulted in divisions within our community. It has also brought hardship to my own family, particularly my three children, as they have heard personal attacks and critiques about my professional qualifications. Although I have held many different leadership positions in CCSD throughout their lives, they never felt the glare of the public spotlight and controversy that has challenged us during these last seven days.

My overarching desire is to spare my family from the discomfort of public scrutiny and to unite our stakeholders behind the importance of improving public education. The harshness of the debate caused me to look deep within myself. In honesty, it tested my commitment to the district, my desire to lead, and my life-long goal to improve student outcomes, leveling the playing field and helping all children succeed.

In my role as mother, I encouraged my children to use the events of this last week as a learning experience, reminding them that they, too, will face challenges in life. I told them that success and goal attainment require overcoming hurdles and solving problems. As I urged them not to allow obstacles or opposition to deter them from their purpose in life, I realized that I was sharing, outloud, the reminder I myself needed to hear. I decided to let my beliefs guide my own decision regarding the Superintendency.

I have informed Board Chair Grybowski that I intend to accept the Superintendent of Schools position but would like the opportunity to meet with all nine board members in groups of three, share my priorities, and answer any questions they may have about my vision, experience, and plans to support all children prior to executing an employment contract. Ultimately, I hope to earn the trust and support of all board members as I will need their assistance to keep our laser-like focus on what is best for children. Mr. Grybowski has agreed to this process.

I know our school district; I know its challenges, and I know our potential. My first priorities will be to provide stability and direction as well as to rebuild trust that has been compromised. I will be consistent and transparent about what I prioritize and how I work with others to make decisions, always asking first “Will this benefit our children?”

Simply put, our focus must be the classroom. Student outcomes will improve when we have a highly qualified teacher in every classroom who is adequately supported and when we make our number one priority resourcing schools. It will be my expectation that every leader on our team communicates this same message and works to listen to, respond to, and support our great teachers and school-based leaders.

Aligned with this, over the next few weeks, I will work with the Cabinet to outline more specific guidelines for how we will approach difficult budget decisions and how we preserve the recent positive academic momentum with fewer resources post-ESSER. Our primary focus during this budget season will be fortifying classrooms.

Moving forward, I welcome an evaluation by the Board of Trustees that will hold me accountable for leading the key improvements that will enable CCSD to reach its true potential. As teachers and principals are familiar with annual evaluations, I look forward to setting goals, working with a diverse team, and developing solutions to long-standing problems.

This community and its rich history provide fertile soil for our youngest members to grow into strong, proud, and intellectually confident contributors to a bright future. I ask you to join me in together fulfilling our common purpose– service to 50,000 students."