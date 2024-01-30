Bank Of America Museums Offering Free Admission to IAAM and Gibbes museums

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive free general admission to two local cultural attractions on Saturday, February 3rd and Sunday, February 4th - and the first full weekend of each month thereafter. The two participating entities are the International African American Museum (IAAM) and Gibbes Museum of Art, each of which currently has special exhibitions on view in addition to their permanent collections.

The current special exhibitions are as follows:

Ming Smith: Feeling the Future (IAAM)

Something Terrible May Happen: The Works of Aubrey Beardsley and Edward “Ned” I.R. Jennings (Gibbes)

Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature (Gibbes)

Bank of America says they believe "the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive." Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences at some of Charleston’s celebrated institutions.

If you're in another city, you can use the bank’s location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions. Be sure to check with the partners directly for current operating hours and admission guidelines. Upon arrival, just present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month.

Cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission. Program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed shows. Not to be combined with other offers. Museum participation varies.