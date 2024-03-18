Battle On The Bricks II: Charleston’s Premier Boxing Event Returns to TD Arena

In just a few short weeks, 40 amateur boxers will be facing off on Charleston’s historic bricks. On Friday, April 12th, 2024, TD Arena will be transformed into a boxing ring, hosting South Carolina’s largest boxing event.

This year marks the second annual Battle On The Bricks boxing event, run by the Charleston Boxing Foundation, with a goal of raising $150,000+. Formed in 2022, the Charleston Boxing Foundation is a 501c3 charity that supports organizations in the Lowcountry through philanthropic partnerships.

ABOUT THE BOXERS

Forty amateur boxers from six local gyms will be taking part in this year’s matchup. Some boxers will be stepping foot in the arena for the very first time, while others are looking to add on a second win after their performance last year.

× Expand Castle

Sarah Castle, who is boxing with Team Ethos, will be entering the ring for the first time ever. Castle is a professor at the College of Charleston while simultaneously running her own coaching and consulting business. She has three main motivations: a love for boxing, a personal challenge, and fundraising efforts.

Brian Sanca, who boxes with Team Savage, is a personal trainer and considers himself a naturally competitive individual.

“When the opportunity to participate in a fundraising boxing match arose, I couldn't resist,” Sanca said. “However, the true significance lies in the causes supported by this event.”

× Expand Sanca

Along with Castle and Sanca come a few returners. Andrew Dietz and MJ Juergens are both hoping to defend their titles and walk away with a win for the second year in a row.

Every boxer has been training for months, and they are excited to give it everything they have. Twenty three-round matches will occur, with only one winner standing from each bout.

You can see all of the participating boxers here.

× Expand Juergens

ABOUT THE CHARITIES

All the money raised from this year’s Battle on the Bricks will be donated to three organizations in the Charleston area: MUSC Children’s Hospital, the College of Charleston's Athletic Fund, and the Warrior Surf Foundation.

MUSC Children's Health is a leading provider of pediatric care, offering comprehensive services and specialized treatments to children in South Carolina and beyond. Their integrated health system includes a 250-bed pediatric hospital and multiple neighborhood locations, providing primary, urgent, and specialty care. They are dedicated to pediatric research, conducting continuous efforts to enhance care and improve outcomes for children, demonstrating their commitment to envisioning and achieving what is possible for the future of pediatric healthcare.

The College of Charleston Athletic Fund aims to support the college’s athletic department through scholarships, sport-specific fundraising, and facility improvements, relying on donations from alumni, friends, and fans for success. The Cougar Club, a longstanding non-profit organization, serves as the fundraising arm for CofC Athletics, supporting over 350 student-athletes across 19 varsity sports with annual scholarship needs. Fundraising enables student-athletes to pursue their passions, receive quality education, and develop into future community leaders.

Warrior Surf Foundation, founded in 2015 by American combat veterans and surfers, offers surf therapy, yoga, wellness sessions, and community support to address post-service transition challenges for veterans, active duty service members, and their families. The foundation's surf therapy program aims to improve the psychological and physical well-being of participants through surfing, with successful graduates becoming mentors and receiving training in behavioral health awareness. Open to those with psychological and/or physical disabilities, the program provides individual and group surf lessons to enhance socialization, team-building, and communication skills.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Date: April 12th 2024

Time: 6 pm

Place: TD Arena, 66 George Street, Charleston, S.C.

Get Tickets: Tickets | The Battle On The Bricks (chsboxing.com)