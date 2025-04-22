“Big Changes, Big Impact! How Charleston County Is Honoring Community Development Week—Get Involved!”

The celebration kicks off on Monday at the Charleston County Public Services Building in North Charleston. From 10 a.m. to noon, residents are invited to attend a showcase highlighting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, which are key to supporting housing, infrastructure, and public services across the county.

Visitors can also connect with various county departments during the event. Representatives from the Probate Court, Board of Voter Registration and Elections, the Auditor’s Office, and more will be present to answer questions and provide information about their services. Whether you’re curious about voting, taxes, or legal matters, this is a great opportunity to learn directly from the experts.

Legal Seminar and Wills Clinic at Wiltown Community Center

On Tuesday, the celebration continues with a legal seminar and wills clinic at the Wiltown Community Center, located at 779 Parkers Ferry Road. This event also runs from 10 a.m. to noon and focuses on helping residents understand their legal rights and prepare important documents, such as wills.

Charleston County staff will again be on-site to offer guidance on available resources. This clinic is especially useful for individuals who may not otherwise have access to legal services or who want to learn how to protect their family and property with proper planning.

Supporting Stronger Communities Through Awareness

National Community Development Week is an important time to recognise how federal funding and local programs come together to improve the lives of residents. From housing assistance and neighborhood revitalisation to legal support and voter education, the week highlights all the ways the community benefits from these efforts.

Charleston County is using this opportunity to bring people together, promote civic engagement, and provide tools and information that can make a real difference in everyday life.

Charleston County’s events during National Community Development Week give residents a chance to learn about the many public services available to them, from legal aid to voter registration and property assistance. These free sessions are designed to bring helpful information directly to the community in a relaxed, approachable setting. Whether you’re interested in preparing a will, learning about your rights, or simply understanding more about how local government supports you, these events are worth attending. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with county staff and empower yourself with knowledge.

