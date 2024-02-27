Bodega's Mount Pleasant Location Now Open

× Expand Credit: Luke Higgs

Bodega, a downtown Charleston favorite serving NY-styled sandwiches, benedicts, and other brunch fare, today debuted their Mount Pleasant location. The restaurant, which can be found at 414 W Coleman Blvd., is offering the same brunch-focused menu served at the downtown location.

“Growth has always been our goal,” said Alec Gropman, Director of Culinary Operations and Partner. “Watching Bodega evolve from an Uptown Social kitchen pop-up to a mainstay on Ann Street, to a second location opening in Mount Pleasant, has been so inspiring for our team. We’re excited to expand Bodega’s footprint and continue sharing all that Uptown Hospitality Group offers.”

Credit: Lawson Builder

Beginning as a weekend breakfast pop-up out of Uptown Hospitality Group’s King Street hotspot, Uptown Social, Bodega pays homage to the ubiquitous neighborhood bodega and specializes in Manhattan-style sandwiches, breakfast and lunch fare, and beverages. The Mount Pleasant location will boast new features like a drive-thru and an expansive patio. Although the restaurant is now open, the drive-thru will open in the next several weeks.

Bodega’s drive-thru and coffee bar will be open daily from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm, while their dining room will be open daily from 8 am to 2:30 pm.