Breck and Grier Offers One-of-a-Kind Straw Totes Designed in Charleston

Straw tote bag brand Breck and Grier is bringing Charleston designs to a worldwide clientele. The brand was founded by Phebe Huth, 27, between her junior and senior year in 2018 while studying at Furman University.

Originally from Greenwich, Connecticut, Huth was always interested in fashion and pursuing a creative outlet. Describing herself as "crafty," she created a small hair bow business at the age of 10 that sold in local boutiques. Huth also assisted her mom, an event planner, with decor and design for weddings and benefits, working as an extra set of hands.

“I always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Huth.

She was inspired to create Breck and Grier (both family names) after she created customized monogram straw bags for family friends as a graduation present. Friends and family began asking her to make more for them to purchase—and the brand was born. Huth began sourcing totes and hand painting monograms and designs on them. She initially sold them at pop-ups in Greenwich.

However, the brand sat idle for a few years as she graduated and began her career in corporate philanthropy in New York City. After being furloughed during the pandemic, Huth found herself back home quarantining with her family in Connecticut in April 2020—and the rebirth of Breck and Grier began.

With the encouragement of her family, Huth began painting bags again with the help of her younger sister, Brecky, while simultaneously starting a new career as a consultant for female-founded businesses.

“I built a website and ramped up posting on social media, and I was able to start growing the brand through the summer of 2020,” she said.

Huth soon began sourcing her straw bags from a women’s collective in Marrakech, Morocco. Each Breck and Grier bag is handwoven by female artisans, and no two bags are the same.

“I am very passionate about the manufacturers and artisans we work with,” says Huth. “The collective gives women jobs, and they are able to support their families.”

In March 2021, a collaboration with influencer Mary Everard led to a new line for the brand called Mary & Crew for Breck & Grier, and sales took off. Huth notes that it was when she knew Breck and Grier was more than just a hobby for her.

As the brand continued to grow and the pandemic was coming to an end, Charleston came onto Huth’s radar. One of her consulting clients was writing a book on Charleston, and an opportunity to visit the Holy City changed her trajectory.

“I stayed a month instead of a week,” said Huth, who decided to move to Charleston in the spring of 2022.

Since then, Huth has continued to design her coastal-inspired straw bags using the scenery of Charleston as design inspiration.

“I’m inspired by the colors, the history, and the architecture south of Broad Street,” said Huth. “Charleston is a creative playing field.”

Breck and Grier has held many local pop-ups and community collaborations, including at the Madison Mathews boutique on King Street and with The Charleston Girls Club.

“The Charleston community has been so amazing and supportive. For small businesses, there is no better place to grow a brand,” said Huth. “I don’t ever want to leave—it’s home.”

Breck and Grier straw totes range from $40 to $200 and are available at breckandgrier.com.