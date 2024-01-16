Breeze Airways Offers New Sale for Winter Travel With Fares as Low As $30 One Way

Breeze Airways announced today that it will offer low fares on 114 routes from 44 cities, on sale through January 18th, for travel from January 18th through February 17th, 2024.
“With plunging winter temperatures, who doesn’t want to get away – either to warm up on a beach, or to grab your skies and hit the slopes,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “Now’s the time to grab some really low fares for a fun, winter getaway!”
Fares are all one way and start as low as $30*, including:
From Charleston, SC to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $39*;
Cincinnati, OH from $30*;
Columbus, OH from $35*;
Fort Myers, FL from $30*;
Hartford, CT from $39*;
Long Island-Islip, NY from $49*;
Louisville, KY from $30*;
New Orleans, LA from $49*;
Norfolk, VA from $39*;
Orlando, FL from $36*;
Phoenix, AZ from $69*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;
Portland, ME from $112*;
Providence, RI from $46*;
Richmond, VA from $30*;
Stewart-Newburgh, NY from $49*;
Syracuse, NY from $35*;
Tampa, FL from $33*;
Westchester County-New York, NY from $48*; and
West Palm Beach, FL from $33*.
From Akron-Canton, OH to:
Charleston, SC from $39*;
Fort Myers, FL from $59*;
Las Vegas, NV from $59*;
Orlando, FL from $30*;
Raleigh Durham, NC from $58*;
Tampa, FL from $30*; and
West Palm Beach, FL from $99*.
From Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR to:
New Orleans, LA from $55*;
Orlando, FL from $52*; and
Tampa, FL from $49*.
From Burlington, VT to:
Orlando, FL from $129*; and
Tampa, FL from $80*.
From Charleston, WV to:
Orlando, FL from $39*.
From Cincinnati, OH to:
Charleston, SC from $30*; and
San Francisco, CA from $79*.
From Columbus, OH to:
Charleston, SC from $35*;
Fort Myers, FL from $39*;
Hartford, CT from $49*; and
West Palm Beach, Fl from $49*.
From Fort Myers, FL to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $49*;
Charleston, SC from $30*;
Columbus, OH from $39*;
Hartford, CT from $69*;
Las Vegas, NV from $89*;
Louisville, KY from $39*;
New Orleans, LA from $55*;
Norfolk, VA from $49*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;
Portland, ME from $93*;
Providence, RI from $79*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $47*;
Richmond, VA from $39*; and
Syracuse, NY from $59*.
From Grand Junction, CO to:
Orange County-Santa Ana, CA from $39*.
From Gulfport-Biloxi, MS to:
Las Vegas, NV from $59*; and
Tampa, FL from $44*.
From Hartford, CT to:
Charleston, SC from $39*;
Columbus, OH from $49*;
Fort Myers, FL from $69*;
Jacksonville, FL from $49*;
Las Vegas, NV from $99*;
Norfolk, VA from $39*;
Phoenix, AZ from $99*;
Raleigh-Durham from $49*;
Richmond, VA from $39*;
Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from $63*;
Savannah, GA from $88*;
Tampa, FL from $59*; and
Vero Beach, FL from $64*.
From Huntsville, AL to:
Las Vegas, NV from $39*;
Orlando, FL from $49*; and
Tampa, FL from $44*.
From Jacksonville, FL to:
Hartford, CT from $49*;
Las Vegas, NV from $89*;
New Orleans, LA from $39*;
Norfolk, VA from $72*; and
Providence, RI from $49*.
From Las Vegas, NV to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $59*;
Fort Myers, FL from $89*;
Gulfport-Biloxi, MS from $78*;
Hartford, CT from $99*;
Huntsville, AL from $89*;
Jacksonville, FL from $89*;
Norfolk, VA from $109*;
Richmond, VA from $79*;
San Bernardino, CA from $30*; and
Syracuse, NY from $109*.
From Long Island-Islip, NY to:
Charleston, SC from $56*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $39*; and
Vero Beach, FL from $69*.
From Louisville, KY to:
Charleston, SC from $30*;
Fort Myers, FL from $39*;
New Orleans, LA from $45*;
San Francisco, CA from $79*; and
Tampa, FL from $40*.
From Madison, WI to:
Orlando, FL from $79*; and
Tampa, FL from $109*.
From Myrtle Beach, SC to:
Providence, RI from $49*
From New Orleans, LA to:
Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $55*;
Charleston, SC from $45*;
Fort Myers, FL from $45*;
Jacksonville, FL from $39*;
Louisville, KY from $45*;
Norfolk, VA from $45*;
Orlando, FL from $58*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $39*; and
Richmond, VA from $57*.
From Norfolk, VA to:
Charleston, SC from $57*;
Fort Myers, FL from $49*;
Hartford, CT from $39*;
Jacksonville, FL from $118*;
Las Vegas, NV from $109*;
New Orleans, LA from $45*;
Providence, RI from $39*; and
Tampa, FL from $30*.
From Orange County-Santa Ana, CA to:
Grand Junction, CO from $39*; and
Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $52*.
From Orlando, FL to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $30*;
Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $52*;
Burlington, VT from $69*;
Charleston, SC from $36*;
Charleston, WV from $39*;
Huntsville, AL from $49*;
Madison, WI from $59*;
New Orleans, LA from $119*;
Plattsburgh, NY from $45*;
Portland, ME from $49*;
Providence, RI from $59*;
Springfield, IL from $30*
Stewart-Newburgh, NY from $59*; and
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA from $59*.
From Phoenix, AZ to:
Charleston, SC from $69*;
Hartford, CT from $99*;
Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $30*;
Richmond, VA from $99*; and
San Bernardino, CA from $39*.
From Pittsburgh, PA to:
Charleston, SC from $59*;
Fort Myers, FL from $49*;
New Orleans, LA from $49*;
Providence, RI from $49*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $45*; and
Tampa, FL from $39*.
From Plattsburgh, NY to:
Orlando, FL from $59*; and
Tampa, FL from $69*.
From Portland, ME to:
Charleston, SC from $162*;
Fort Myers, FL from $93*;
Orlando, FL from $49*; and
Tampa, FL from $93*.
From Providence, RI to:
Charleston, SC from $46*;
Fort Myers, Fl from $79*;
Jacksonville, FL from $49*;
Myrtle Beach, SC from $115*;
Norfolk, VA from $142*;
Orlando, FL from $49*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $49*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $55*;
Sarasota-Bradenton, Fl from $59*;
Savannah, GA from $62*;
Tampa, Fl from $59*; and
Vero Beach, FL from $69*.
From Provo-Salt Lake City, UT to:
Orange County-Santa Ana, CA from $48*;
Phoenix, AZ from $30*; and
San Francisco, CA from $49*.
From Raleigh-Durham, NC to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $39*;
Fort Myers, FL from $52*;
Long Island-Islip, NY from $39*;
New Orleans, LA from $52*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $58*;
Providence, RI from $55*; and
Tampa, FL from $30*.
From Richmond, VA to:
Charleston, SC from $30*;
Fort Myers, FL from $39*;
Hartford, CT from $39*;
Las Vegas, NV from $79*;
New Orleans, LA from $49*;
Phoenix, AZ from $99*;
San Francisco, CA from $89*; and
Tampa, FL from $30*.
From San Bernardino, CA to:
Las Vegas, NV from $30*;
Phoenix, AZ from $39*; and
San Francisco, CA from $39*.
From San Francisco, CA to:
Cincinnati, OH from $79*;
Louisville, KY from $79*
Provo-Salt Lake City, UT from $58*;
Richmond, VA from $89*; and
San Bernardino, CA from $39*.
From Sarasota-Bradenton, FL to:
Hartford, CT from $63*; and
Providence, RI from $59*.
From Savannah, GA to:
Hartford, CT from $59*; and
Providence, RI from $49*.
From Springfield, IL to:
Orlando, FL from $30*; and
Tampa, FL from $30*.
From Stewart-Newburgh, NY to:
Charleston, SC from $199*; and
Orlando, FL from $189*.
From Syracuse, NY to:
Charleston, SC from $35*;
Fort Myers, FL from $59*;
Las Vegas, NV from $109*; and
Tampa, FL from $79*.
From Tampa, FL to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $30*;
Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR from $49*;
Burlington, VT from $69*;
Charleston, SC from $35*;
Gulfport-Biloxi, MS from $44*;
Hartford, CT from $59*;
Huntsville, AL from $44*;
Louisville, KY from $40*;
Madison, WI from $59*;
Norfolk, VA from $30*;
Pittsburgh, PA from $39*;
Plattsburgh, NY from $69*;
Portland, ME from $83*;
Providence, RI from $59*;
Raleigh-Durham, NC from $30*;
Richmond, VA from $30*;
Springfield, IL from $59*; and
Syracuse, NY from $59*.
From Vero Beach, FL to:
Hartford, CT from $64*; and
Westchester County-New York, NY from $69*.
From Westchester County-New York, NY to:
Charleston, SC from $241*; and
Vero Beach, FL from $69*.
From West Palm Beach, FL to:
Akron-Canton, OH from $59*;
Charleston, SC from $33*; and
Columbus, OH from $58*.
From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to:
Orlando, FL from $65*.
Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via their site or their app.