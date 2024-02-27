Breeze Announces New Seasonal Service to Manchester from Charleston

Breeze Airways today announced new service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) from Charleston. The new route will operate twice a week on Airbus A220-300 aircraft, on Mondays and Fridays starting June 14th, with fares starting from $69* one way.

Breeze also is adding service to LAX starting in May.

From Charleston, SC to:

Los Angeles, CA (Summer seasonal service, Fridays and Mondays, starting May 3; adding Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 12).

Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting June 14, Nice from $69* one way)

“Today’s announcement by Breeze Airways is a big win for the Charleston International Airport,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO. “This new service will allow more Lowcountry travelers the opportunity to experience all Manchester, the state of New Hampshire, and the New England region has to offer. We look forward to welcoming the wonderful people of Manchester and showing them all of the smiling faces and beautiful places that the Holy City of Charleston has to offer."

*$69 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between CHS-MHT and MHT-CHS. Promotion must be purchased from February 27, 2024, through March 4, 2024 (11:59 pm PT). CHS-MHT and MHT-CHS promotion is valid only for travel from June 14, 2024, through January 7, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.