Bulldog Tours Celebrates Black History Month with African-American History & Heritage Tour Discounts

Bulldog Tours, voted Charleston’s Best Tour Company twelve years and counting, is recognizing Black History Month by offering Charleston’s African-American History & Heritage Tour for a discounted rate on Saturdays in February.

“Charleston’s African American History and Heritage Tour is one of the most important tours that we offer,” said Charleston native and company owner, John LaVerne. “Hearing the stories about notable African-American Charlestonians and their contributions to this area while also walking the same streets and standing in the same places where this history happened is an experience that benefits each of us. We wanted to offer a deeply discounted rate for the Saturdays in February because we feel strongly that the tour is valuable, and we want to make it very affordable, as a community service to both locals and visitors.”

Starting from Liberty Square on Concord Street, this 2-hour walking tour takes guests from the banks of Charleston harbor, considered by many to be the Ellis Island for Black America, through the streets and sidewalks of the mid-section of the Peninsula. Guests will explore Charleston’s past through slavery, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights Movement.

Book this tour online at BulldogTours.com or by calling 843-722-8687. This offer is valid for the 10 am tour each Saturday in February, 2024, based on availability. The $10 rate per guest does not include taxes and booking fees.