CHAI-leston Delights: Coffee in Charleston

Nestled in the charming historic streets of Charleston, is a lively coffee and chai scene that gives the city its caffeinated heartbeat. Whether you're sipping in a bustling downtown cafe courtyard or cozying up in the booth of a neighborhood gem, Charleston's coffee scene is a flavorful blend of tradition and spice. The inviting aromas and warm vibes of the city's coffee spots attract both coffee-connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. Let's take a sip and explore the aromatic nooks and crannies that make Charleston a cove for coffee (and chai) lovers!

Harken Café reminds me of visiting my great-grandma Rosina Bovina (Gramma Rose for short). All its rustic charm somehow brought me back to her upstate New York kitchen, complete with wooden, lived-in benches decorated with an assortment of throw pillows, smell of a clean musk, exposed bricks, and scattered houseplants. Harken claims to serve up respite from the hustle and bustle yet every time I have gone, it is busting at the seams! The small communal area is crammed with tables and chairs, while the sounds of friendly chatter and espresso machines create a soothing buzz. There is a small “back porch” if you prefer the sights and sounds of the French Quarter, catching a breeze of fresh air while nibbling on the daily sandwich, salads, and seasonal baked goods. You may choose from British Brunch, Lord Bergomot, Spring Greens, or peppermint teas or try the Judy Rudy Espresso Tonic. My favorite, albeit classic and less adventurous, is the Spiced Vanilla Latte. This sweet and spicy blend is sure to please your taste buds and bring you back to a place that feels like home.

Taking a stroll down East Bay Street, you will find Mercantile & Mash near the Cigar Factory and The Cedar Room. This is a hot spot for business meetings, interviews, study sessions, or grabbing a drink or lunch with a friend. All coffee beans at Merc & Mash, as the locals say, are roasted by Mozza Coffee Roasters out of Spartanburg SC. In addition to coffee with a shot of house-made flavored syrups, you can sip on a chai tea or matcha latte, iced or hot, and you won’t be disappointed. My typical go-to drink is the Cortadito (espresso, Brown sugar, & milk) but it is hard to resist their seasonal selections. This time around I stepped out of my comfort zone and went for the White Chocolate Lavender Mocha, which is exactly as it sounds. A smooth espresso steamed with milk and blended with lavender syrup and white chocolate. I am normally not a fan of white chocolate or mocha in my coffee, but I love lavender, so I gave it a whirl. I enjoyed sipping on my cup of warm chocolately goodness while sitting in a corner – people watching in the bustling dining room, while eyeing the menu for what I would try on my next visit. The next time, I knew just what I would order – the Baklava Latte. This drink was delicious! I enjoyed the fresh pressed espresso steamed with milk, cardamom syrup, and the gamechanger – pistachio rose syrup. It was the perfect blend!

Recently opened Mudhouse Specialty Coffee Roasters is located on King Street in the heart of downtown. College of Charleston students fill the luxe love seats, daisy-topped tables, and window-side bar stools creating the hip vibe of this establishment. The menu is simple and delicious, boasting a few hidden gems. One of these is the Golden Chai. This soothing blend of Spicy Masala Chai blended with turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon curates a healthy beverage packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that will nourish your body and add some goodness to your day.

Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer serves up some seriously good coffee roasted locally by Springbok Coffee Roasters in the heart of Charleston, SC. Their menu boasts drip coffee, nitro cold brew, Au Lait, and French Press alongside an assortment of herbal, green, and black teas. A favorite of mine is the Dirty Chai – a spin on the classic spicy chai with a boost of espresso for an extra kick! Be forewarned, this local coffee is strong and bitter – it’s the real stuff, so if you are not ready for it, ask for some extra cream, almond, or oat milk! Take your drink of choice and venture outside to the private courtyard to enjoy some quality time making memories. No Wi-Fi here - just good vibes and real conversations.

As the sun sets over my backyard and the Holy City, casting a warm glow, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee still lingers in the air, a testament to Charleston's enduring love affair with these blended beauties. From the first sip of a meticulously crafted espresso to the last dregs of a comforting chai tea latte enjoyed among friends, the coffee culture of Charleston leaves an perfectly crafted milk foam leaf on our hearts. So, whether you're seeking a caffeine jumpstart to your day or a cozy corner to unwind in the afternoon, Charleston's diverse array of coffee shops welcomes you with open arms and a steaming cup of love and memories. Come, take a seat or stroll, and savor the flavors of CHAI-leston, one sip at a time.