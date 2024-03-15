Charleston Animal Society Offers an Array of Volunteer Options

The Charleston Animal Society has been the location of remarkable and life saving work in the community for 150 years. The Society is a no kill organization committed to the welfare of animals as well as combating animal cruelty, and they are always searching for more volunteers to help out.

Due to the wide reach of The Society, and the large number of animals that they help on a daily basis, there are an array of volunteer opportunities offered. Andrew Peiffer, Volunteer Administrator at the Charleston Animal Society, notes that “in addition to caring for animals in Charleston County through No Kill South Carolina 2024, we are working to save every healthy and treatable animal in the entire state. This means that we have many different volunteer roles, with something available to just about everyone.”

Mr. Peiffer continued, “Volunteers are essential to the work of Charleston Animal Society and contribute in so many ways to saving animal lives. From direct care roles, to leadership and committees, shelter support, fostering animals, and transporting animals, volunteers do so much to make our lifesaving efforts possible.”

For volunteers looking for a more hands on opportunity, spay and neuter support is a great option for you. Mr Peiffer explains that the “surgery team performs over 11,000 spay/neuter surgeries each year, and volunteers play an important part in making that possible.” This particular opportunity includes aiding veterinary staff with cleaning and monitoring animals after surgery.

The dog enrichment squad is another option that can always benefit from more sets of hands. Mr. Peiffer notes that “with 100+ dogs in our care at any given time, promoting their mental wellbeing and preventing deterioration while at the shelter is crucial.”

Volunteers can sign up to “help by assembling enrichment items, which are small packages and food and treats, that we pass out to dogs to reduce boredom and give them an activity in their kennels.” This role, while not working directly with the animals, contributes to the overall health and happiness of the many dogs currently living at the Charleston Animal Society. Mr. Peiffer notes that dog enrichment is a wonderful option for businesses or groups looking to volunteer their time.

Some other opportunities include laundry support, working adoption events, and many more.

When asked if there was anything else he would like to share, Mr. Peiffer expressed that The Society is “truly grateful for all of the volunteers who contribute, in so many different ways, to efforts to save the lives of animals in our community.”

Interested in volunteering or know someone who might be? You can start the process on the Charleston Animal Society website on the volunteer page.