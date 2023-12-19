Charleston Battery Re-sign Mark Segbers to Extension

The Charleston Battery are thrilled to announce the re-signing of defender Mark Segbers to a multi-year contract on Tuesday, pending league and federation approval. The defender reinforces Charleston’s defense after joining late in the 2023 season.

Segbers, 27, played a key role in the Battery’s push to the USL Championship Final after first arriving in September via transfer from Miami FC. He started all seven matches he was available for in the regular season and playoffs and added an assist in the Final.

“I would say the thing I’m looking forward most about returning is how enjoyable it is to play in Charleston,” said Segbers. “There’s a great atmosphere with great fans, you can feel the support of the city and community behind you. It just makes it easy to go out and give your best every game.

“And I could tell from minute one from when I arrived that all the guys enjoyed being around each other, and it showed on the field. There was always a collective effort, everyone was willing to work for one another. When you have that, you always give yourself a chance of being successful.”

Between Miami and Charleston, Segbers tallied four assists, 48 interceptions, 44 clearances, 34 tackles won, and 169 duels won across 37 matches in the regular season and playoffs.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is looking forward to continuing to have Segbers in his squad, who first worked with Pirmann in 2020 at Memphis.

“Mark proved to be a great addition to our club at the end of last season, as one of the best outside backs in the league but also as a top teammate,” said Coach Pirmann. “We are thrilled Mark is returning. He’s another top person and player from our great season last year as we look to continue to improve on and off the field in 2024.”

A versatile and veteran defender with over 150 league appearances, Segbers played the previous two seasons with Miami before his move to the Lowcountry and was among the South Florida side’s top players.

Segbers, a former Wisconsin Badger and St. Louis native, turned pro in 2018 after signing with New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. His career has also seen stops at Championship clubs Orange County SC, Swope Park Rangers, Memphis 901 FC and MLS side Los Angeles FC.

The Battery concluded 2023 as USL Championship Finalists, and Segbers aims to help the club make another run for silverware in 2024.

“The thing I’m focusing on the most would be having a growth mindset and trying to get 1% better every day,” said Segbers. “With the way the season ended, everyone will want to try to get back to the title game. But I think it’s important to remember you don’t get there without the collective small wins, day in and day out.”

2024 Roster

Goalkeepers: Trey Muse, Daniel Kuzemka

Defenders: Leland Archer, Josh Drack, Juan Sebastian Palma, Mark Segbers, Graham Smith

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Fidel Barajas, Robbie Crawford, Aaron Molloy, Arturo Rodriguez, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Nick Markanich, Tristan Trager