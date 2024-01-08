Charleston County Government Offices to Close Tuesday, January 9

Charleston County Public Safety is asking residents to be prepared for potential severe weather on Tuesday, January 9. Charleston County Government offices, the Judicial Center and Courthouses, Convenience Centers, and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed Tuesday, January 9.

Recycling Operations: There will be no curbside recycling collections on Tuesday, January 9. If Tuesday is your normal recycling day, you will be serviced on Saturday, January 13. Curbside collections remain normal on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Residents should NOT place bins curbside Tuesday due to expected high winds. Recycling schedules can be found online.

County Council: The County Council meeting and public hearings scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Those include:

Board of Assessment Appeals Ordinance Amendments Public Hearing.

S-3 Rezoning for Ten Mile Community (R-4 and UR Parcels) Public Hearing.

Bond Court: Hearings will be held at 10 a.m. The afternoon and evening sessions are canceled.

DAODAS: Charleston County’s Opioid Treatment Program will operate as normal in morning from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. All outpatient services will be closed.

Treasurer/Auditor Office Extended hours: There will be extended office hours Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Details about specific location hours, online and by phone payment options can be found online here.

According to the national weather service, storms are expected to impact the area in the afternoon and into the evening.

Threats include:

Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts or tornadoes.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide Tuesday morning.

Winds from 30 to 40 mph with potential gusts from 40 to 50 mph.

Dangerous marine conditions with wind gusts of 50 knots or greater and seas as high as 10-17 feet expected Tuesday.

“Please pay close attention to our local meteorologists on Tuesday as these storms enter our area,” said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coates. “Secure any outside items that could get blow away in high winds, and If possible, plan to stay home Tuesday afternoon and evening.”

Charleston County Public Safety does not close bridges during high winds. Bridge procedures can be found online.