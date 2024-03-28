Charleston County Hosting Community Workshops for Historic Preservation Ordinance

Charleston County Zoning and Planning Department will host three community workshops regarding proposed amendments to the Charleston County Historic Preservation Ordinance at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard, Mount Pleasant in the Community Meeting Room. The meetings will cover the same topics, so residents do not need to attend all three.

Thursday, April 11, 2024

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide an explanation of the proposed amendments to the Historic Preservation Ordinance and answer questions. Questions and comments about the Historic Preservation Ordinance can also be emailed to CCHPC@charlestoncounty.org or mailed to Charleston County Zoning and Planning Department at 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite A-314, North Charleston, S.C. 29405 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Proposed amendments can be found here: https://www.charlestoncounty. org/departments/zoning- planning/index.php